We're here to share our MLB draft odds series, and who will get picked first overall while analyzing each prospect and their chances.

Everyone is speculating who will take who and where every player will go in this year's MLB Draft. There is some good talent in this draft across the board in the MLB.

We're here to analyze some players who could be picked for the third spot. Some of these will be possibilities, and some will be long shots. Like any draft, you never know what can happen, but there are not many expectations heading into this year.

The Cleveland Guardians currently have the top pick in the draft and it will be interesting to see where they go with this pick.

Here are the MLB Draft Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Draft Odds: No. 1 Overall Pick Odds

Travis Bazzana: -160

JJ Wetherholt: +185

Charlie Condon: +1000

Jac Caglianone: +2200

Chase Burns: +2200

Why Travis Bazzana Will be the No. 1 Overall Pick

Travis Bazzana is the top overall prospect in the MLB Draft this season. The Australian prospect played second base at Oregon State. Last year, he had a .407 batting average, a .568 OBP, 28 home runs, and 66 RBI, all on 87 total hits behind the plate. Bazzana was dominant for one of the best baseball programs on the West Coast in Oregon State. He is the kind of instant-impact player who would fit in well with the Guardians and help an offense that needs more firepower. He has the best odds and is the most likely pick for Cleveland. This is the obvious choice and helps the Guardians out everywhere on the field.

Why JJ Wetherholt Will be the No. 1 Overall Pick

JJ Wetherholt is another big hitter in this draft. He is consistent and would also improve the Cleveland offense. Last year, Wetherholt had a .370 batting average, a .467 OBP, eight home runs, and 29 RBI, all on 41 total hits. He steadily improved as a hitter in college and his secondary skills, mainly his fielding were already great before he got to West Virginia. He is only going to continue to improve behind the plate but at shortstop or second base. There is a real opportunity for him to consistently win Gold Gloves in the MLB. He is the type of prospect that would instantly help Cleveland and it helps he would not be going too far from home since he is from Pennsylvania.

Why Charlie Condon Will Be the No. 1 Overall Pick

Charlie Condon is the best hitter in the draft, even if Bazzana might be the better player overall. This past year at Georgia, Condon had a .433 batting average, a .556 OBP, 37 home runs, and 78 RBI, all on 100 total hits. He is massive at 6 feet and 6 inches and weighs 216 pounds. His size makes him versatile on defense where he has experience playing on first base and in the outfield. Condon would be the instant pick if the Guardians want to go strictly based on offense. They have a solid offense, but a player of this caliber would instantly improve their bats. This is a pick that needs to be watched because the Guardians might not be able to pass over his strength behind the plate.

Why Jac Caglianone Will Be the No. 1 Overall Pick

The next two-way star might be coming to the MLB in Caglianone. He played pitcher and excelled behind the plate for the Gators. Last season behind the plate, he had a .419 batting average, a .544 OBP, 35 home runs, and 72 RBI, all on 104 total hits. On the mound, he had a 5-2 record on a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts last year too. Caglianone has gotten comparisons to Shohei Ohtani and he has been vocal that he wants to continue being a two-way player in the MLB, but will adapt if a team is adamant he only pick one. Caglianone would be the perfect draw for the Guardians and would instantly boost their offense and defense.

Why Chase Burns Will Be the No. 1 Overall Pick

Here is where we get to the first pure pitcher of the draft in Chase Burns. He was an ace last year at Wake Forest and had a massive year. He had a 10-1 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 191 strikeouts through 16 total games. The Guardians, like most teams, could always grab a new pitcher. They are a top 10 caliber staff in the MLB already and Burns would instantly improve them even more from where they currently are. Burns is the best pure pitcher in the draft and would be an upgrade for the Guardians, but he does not address some of their other needs.