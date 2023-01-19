Leave it up to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green to remind people how much emotion was felt when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Along with splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green completes a trio that has been part of four championships teams in less than a decade. Many members of the fourth squad have shown no hesitation letting the doubters know how they feel, and Green is the leader of the pack in that regard.

During an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Green explained why this particular win over the Celtics was the sweetest of them all, and to say it’s short and to the point doesn’t do his explanation any justice.

“The fourth one was the biggest f–k you. … to everybody.” Draymond’s fourth championship with the Warriors was the sweetest 🏆 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/3JUEgF674e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2023

Looking at the breakdown Green painted, it’s understandable why he would feel the way he does. After Kevin Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019, the Warriors were left in shambles. Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 finals, and Curry missed a huge part of 2019-20 with a broken left hand. Thompson would suffer another injury soon after, tearing his right Achilles tendon before the ’20-21 season began.

In other words, not many people thought Green and the Warriors had another championship season in them. The run of consecutive NBA Finals appearances is a thing of a past, and they were long removed from those teams.

It’s safe to say Green kept all of those receipts, and even after being halfway through this season, he has no issues throwing the success in the faces of the haters.

Green and the Warriors will have some work to do if they want to repeat as champions. They are currently sixth in the Western Conference.