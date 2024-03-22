The late ‘90s cult favorite The Boondock Saints is getting a resurrection, Deadline exclusively reported.
While the movie was considered one of the hottest scripts at that time, of the main reasons the film didn’t do well both critically and commercially was that it was released two weeks after the Columbine High School shooting. There were concerns that the movie would inspire copycat crimes so it was only given a limited release. Critics also lambasted the movie, accusing it of glorifying violence.
Revisiting The Boondock Saints
However, the film became a cult classic when those who actually went to see the movie told other people about it (this was before the age of social media), which also buoyed the sale of its home video release.
The film was rereleased in 2006 and enjoyed better box office results. Its sequel was released in 2009, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, with both Sean Patrick Flanery , Norman Reedus, Billy Connolly and David Della Rocco returning to reprise their roles. Willem Dafoe also made an uncredited cameo.
For the third movie, John Wick films producer Thunder Road will team up with the rights-holder Dragonfly films to expand the The Boondock Saints universe. Troy Duffy, the 1999 film and the 2009 sequel’s original director, will step aside.
The film is currently on the hunt for a new director. Duffy, on the other hand, is planning to write a book series about the Saints. The movie follows the story of the McManus fraternal twins Connor and Murphy (Flanery and Reedus) who kill two Russian mafia members in self defense. They experience an epiphany and decide to get rid of the criminal underworld in Boston in God's name. They enlist the help of their best friend Rocco (Rocco). Their killing spree gets the attention of FBI Special Agent Paul Smecker (Dafoe).
This sequel seems to be a continuation of the '80s and '90s action movies renaissance. In spite of the troubled production of the Road House remake, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and premiered at the recently concluded SXSW film festival, reviews for the film have been largely positive. It's currently available to stream on Prime Video.
If this trend keeps up, it bodes well for The Boondocks Saints sequel. This one, at least, has the advantage of casting its original stars. Unlike The Crow remake which has drawn the ire of both fans and the director of the original movie.
Another advantage this Saints movie has over The Crow is that its OG creator and director gave its blessing.
Obviously, I think that the original creators should give their permission (when it's theirs to give, due to contracts and what-not). However, I don't think it's necessary to have their blessing. It certainly doesn't hurt.
Time will tell if audiences (both fans and newcomers alike) will give The Crow remake a chance. I'm sure the Saints sequel won't have that problem — fingers crossed.