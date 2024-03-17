After decades of trying to get a reboot off the ground, The Crow is set to return to theaters in June 2024 with Bill Skarsgard taking over from Brandon Lee as Eric Draven. The first trailer provided a glimpse at what director Rupert Sanders has in store for audiences, however, it appears the direction the film is going is not proving popular with fans online.
The first trailer for The Crow released on Thursday and, in short order, managed to rake up 53,000 dislikes on YouTube within its first 24 hours online, according to CBR. By Saturday evening, the trailer had reached over 78,000 dislikes to 53,000 likes as the former continued to grow going into Sunday.
Alongside the many dislikes, fan comments on the trailer and across social media have been largely negative to The Crow reboot and its new take on Eric Draven.
One of the most common points of criticism has been Draven's general aesthetic, which Sanders said was inspired both by celebrities such as Post Malone and the director's own experiences in London's club and rock scenes. Skarsgard's appearance has been compared to Jared Leto's Joker from 2016's Suicide Squad, which, itself, was one of the most heavily criticized aspects of the film before and after its release.
Early response to The Crow's first trailer may not bode well for the remake, which already had a rocky 20-year history just trying to get production off the ground. Skarsgard, alone, is one of several high-profile actors offered the lead role over that same span, with the list including Bradley Cooper and Jason Momoa among the names attached to the reboot at various points.
Like the 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, The Crow follows rocker Eric Draven and his fiancee, Shelly Webster, who are both brutally murdered. Draven rises from the grave one year later to avenge their deaths armed with supernatural powers to turn against those responsible.
The Crow is scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, 2024.