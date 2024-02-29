Amazon faces a lawsuit from ‘Road House' original film's screenwriter, R. Lance Hill.
As reported by LA Times, Hill is taking legal action against Amazon Studios and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for alleged copyright infringement. Hill, also known as David Lee Henry, filed a lawsuit claiming that Amazon disregarded his rights under the U.S. Copyright Act to reclaim the screenplay rights for the 1986 original.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Central District Court in Los Angeles, alleges that Hill petitioned the U.S. Copyright Office in late 2021 to regain control of the screenplay, which Amazon, through its acquisition of MGM's film library, now possesses.
According to Hill, he notified United Artists and its successor companies, which hold the rights to the original movie, about his intention to reclaim the copyright. However, Amazon continued production on Road House. Even allegedly using artificial intelligence during the SAG-AFTRA strike to complete the film before the copyright's expiration.
Hill's legal representation, Malibu attorney Marc Toberoff, known for his expertise in intellectual property law, contends that the studio violated collective bargaining agreements with the SAG-AFTRA. The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the production and distribution of the Road House remake.
Hill seeks to block the distribution of the remake, scheduled for release on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon denied using AI to replicate actors' voices on Road House.
If escalated further, Amazon's Road House could be an example of the resistance of original content creators in asserting their rights against powerful industry players. Particularly during this age of AI in the entertainment industry.