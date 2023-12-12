An explanation to interesting scenes in the new The Boys season 4 trailer, including a nod to Gen V and Homelander's chaotic rise to power.

The release of The Boys Season 4 trailer has sparked curiosity among fans, eager to see how the show will unfold following the conclusion of Generation V. The preview suggests that Homelander is poised to deliver more iconic yet unsettling moments. The anticipation for this stems from the details of the trailer. Here are some moments you missed:

Gen V's Ending

Before explaining some scenes in the new The Boys trailer, let's address how Gen V ended first.

As we know, it took a dark turn for Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her companions, who now find themselves ensnared within a clandestine Vought facility. This predicament appears to be orchestrated by Homelander (Anthony Starr), who has seized control of Vought Tower following the tumultuous Season 3 climax.

Despite facing trial for a protester's death in the Season 3 finale, Homelander's influence has burgeoned. And has manipulated public perception to his advantage. In a deliberate move, Homelander falsely accuses Marie and her friends of the massacre led by Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann).

Meanwhile, the Season 1 finale of Generation V hints at Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) investigating what seems to be The Woods. The latter is possibly in pursuit of the Supe-killing virus now controlled by Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

This leads us to The Boys season 4.

Homelander's dominance

The trailer vividly depicts a large group of protestors outside the New York County Courthouse. The group consists of supporters of Starlight and fervent Homelander advocates. The trial, previously hinted at during Generation V, now reveals Homelander's substantial backing. This chilling narrative implies Homelander's dominance in the next season.

Then came Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), a new Supe introduced in Season 4. In The Boys trailer, she converses with Homelander about the inevitable failure of democracies due to the perceived foolishness of the masses. She suggests that Homelander must sow chaos, allowing him to emerge as a savior—a strategy reminiscent of Julius Caesar.

With this, it's reasonable to conclude how Homelander's machinations will intensify. Therefore, pitting supporters of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) against his own followers. In return, possibly escalating tensions that originated in the Generation V finale.

The new Vice President and chaos

Victoria Neuman's ascent to Vice President is revealed in The Boys trailer, emphasizing her formidable position. The Supe-killing virus in her possession adds an extra layer of complexity to the unfolding political drama. Furthermore, the trailer hints at a potential coup led by Homelander, drawing parallels to a storyline from the comics where he attacks the White House.

New characters

The Boys season 4 will also include new characters. As previously mentioned, Sister Sage and Firecracker (Valorie Curry). Both are leaning into Homelander, who fans speculate is forming his own Supe team. Additionally, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character, Joe Kessler, emerges as a crucial ally for Butcher. The trailer also teases the return of Black Noir and explores unconnected events, such as Butcher's struggles with the side effects of Temp V and the mysterious circumstances surrounding Soldier Boy.

We also see the bond between Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Homelander strengthening, posing a greater threat to Butcher. The trailer concludes with Homelander looking more menacing than ever. Ultimately, hinting at heightened chaos in The Boys Season 4, which promises to delve into the pivotal storylines set up in previous seasons.

The Boys season 4 will be out 2024.