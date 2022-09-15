The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.

Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-19.

In a game with a 54.5-point total, the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s a spread that has shifted from 3.5 earlier in the week. As a result, the implied score is 29.5-25.0 in favor of the Chiefs.

In this game, the Chiefs’ new strategy of spreading the ball around to their overhauled bunch of pass catchers should pay dividends. The offensive line, however, will have to perform well against Los Angeles. The Chargers front seven picked up six sacks last week. It will be critical to give star quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to go through his progressions against several defensive backs in the secondary.

Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy may help Mahomes out by calling plays that get the ball out of his hands as fast as possible. Slants, drags, hitches, and flat courses are all viable alternatives. Then there’s the screen game, which is, as we all know, coach Andy Reid’s forte. Another effective strategy for forcing defenders out of position is pre-snap motion, which the Chiefs do frequently.

Speaking of the receivers, one guy whom fantasy football managers should consider is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is the Chiefs fantasy football sleeper for Week 2.

Chiefs Fantasy Football Sleeper for Week 2

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t joking when they said they’d go wide receiver by committee this season to replace Tyreek Hill. Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman acted as Hill’s proxies on a shot play and a short TD against Arizona. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, hit all four of his shots, but he only had half as many as JuJu Smith-Schuster, who hit 6-for-79.

Smith-Schuster is really the only viable choice here. He is without a doubt the most dependable second option behind Travis Kelce as a receiver for Mahomes to target. To avoid Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan in the slot, expect Smith-Schuster to work more outside if J.C. Jackson does not play.

There’s a caveat, though. Smith-Schuster was classified as a limited participant on Monday’s projected report. However, he was not restricted when the club had a more typical practice session Tuesday. The wideout currently appears to be in line to play against the Chargers on Thursday. He is coming off a strong debut in last week’s 44-21 win against the Cardinals. Again, recall that he recorded six catches for 79 yards on eight targets while playing 46 of the Chiefs’ 70 offensive snaps.

He ranked second among wide receivers in routes (only one fewer than Valdes-Scantling). However, he topped the group in target share (20.5 percent) and air yards (54). He alternated between the slot (42.9 percent) and the outside. We’re eager to see whether his slot rate rises this week.

If Smith-Schuster does go outside, he’ll match up against Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. outside (again, if Jackson remains out). Last year, Davis allowed a 55.0 percent catch rate and a 97.4 passer rating. Samuel allowed a catch rate of 67.9 percent and a passer rating of 101.0. The reason I believe Smith-Schuster’s slot usage will rise is because of the aforementioned Callahan. Smith-Schuster (6’1) would benefit from Callahan’s 5’9 height from the start. Last season, Callahan allowed a 66.7 percent catch rate and a 102.0 passer rating.

The conditions are favorable for Smith-Schuster to have a really good game against the Chargers, and he’s the Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you should consider starting.