JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract adjustment gives him extra motivation to become Patrick Mahomes’ WR1

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their new top wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes this season. After trading Tyreek Hill, they brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore to revamp the group around Mahomes and superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who will be the top target in the offense.

The Chiefs still have yet to determine who the top wide receiver will be. Smith-Schuster seemingly has a great shot, as he has been a top WR on the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his career. Even though he hasn’t proven to be a dependable top option, he should be able to have a better shot now that he can lean on Kelce.

A tweak in his contract should also help him out by giving him some extra motivation. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Smith-Schuster’s contract now features a higher roster bonus that will allow him to earn an extra $510,000 in bonuses.

The Chiefs agreed to an amended contract for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster that increases his per-game roster bonus from $30K to $60K, per source. Smith-Schuster can now earn an extra $510K via per-game bonuses this year. Nice touch by the Chiefs to give him a chance for more upside. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster is looking to shed his image as a distraction and become a truly valuable piece for the Chiefs offense. Teaming up with Mahomes on a unit with plenty of opportunities to rise to the top could be a recipe for success. Although he has a knee injury to watch out for as the season starts, he should be good to go for Week 1.

Smith-Schuster could have a very productive year even if he doesn’t emerge as the Chiefs’ WR1. Mahomes will be spreading the ball around and the 25-year-old should have a bounce-back season with his new squad.