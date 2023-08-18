The Nun actress Bonnie Aarons has filed for a lawsuit against Warner Bros. She will star in the upcoming Conjuring spin-off film, The Nun II this September.

The Guardian broke the news of Aarons' lawsuit. She is alleging that Warner Bros. is not disclosing the amount of money made off of merchandise of her character. Her contract stipulates that she would get “a share of Warner Bros' gross receipts from merchandise exploiting Ms. Aarons' likeness” given that the Nun character is based on her physical features and doesn't require CGI or prosthetics. She is suing for a breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and accounting.

Her lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, August 15, in Los Angeles superior court. In addition to Warner Bros., named in the suit are New Line Cinema and Scope Productions. She alleges that she was paid a “fixed compensation” of $71.5k to play the Nun and an additional $175k bonus from box office performance (The Nun grossed $365 million worldwide in 2018). Her complaint states that Aarons was promised a “pro-rata share of 5% of 50% of the gross receipts” from the licensing of merchandising rights. That includes “toys, dolls, decorations, pins, jewelry, T-shirts, socks, bedding, costumes, drinkware, and posters” that use her likeness.

Between 2019 and 2022, Warner Bros. reportedly sent Aarons written statements that showed her share of revenue. She alleges that these were “inconsistent with the extensive merchandising activities.” When she asked for elaboration, the studio sent a “spreadsheet that contained line items corresponding to only a fraction of the known licenses.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros obscures and hides the true amount of Ms Aarons’ rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her,” Aarons' lawsuit claims.

Bonnie Aarons has played the Nun character — properly known as Valak — in the Conjuring films since The Conjuring 2. She led the 2018 spin-off film and returned for its sequel (due out on September 8) and also had a cameo in Annabelle: Creation. Coming up, she will star in Wizardream, Night of the Witch, and Camp Pleasant Lake.

The Nun II will be released on September 8.