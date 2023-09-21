The Crew Motorfest is now officially the best game in the entire The Crew franchise. The game's review scores have so far been stellar after its release, and reception has been hot for the game. Indeed, it appears that The Crew Motorfest's success in its release can be attributed to both critic and user reviews, with review scores averaging 7.5 in critic reviews and 8.1 in user reviews at Metacritic. In our own The Crew Motorfest review, the game received a review score 8.5/10.

The Crew Motorfest is the best game in the franchise so far

The Crew Motorfest has been a great success since its release, with Ubisoft acknowledging the game's performance in the market. In a press statement, Ubisoft says about The Crew Motorfest: “The game is the highest rated title in the franchise and had the best first week for the franchise in terms of total unit sell through, overall consumer spend, and season pass adoption rate.”

While it's easy to see how the game has so far been the best game in the franchise, seeing how The Crew had scores ranging from 50 to 70 and The Crew 2 in the 60s, Ubisoft has not shared any sales or download figures so far. However, the new game easily surpasses its predecessors in terms of ratings. Perhaps the most important part of The Crew Motorfest's release success story is that it's also been widely accepted by racing games fans, with Ubisoft noting that more than 42 million The Crew 2 vehicles imported to the game so far, showing strong continuity between old fans adopting the new game. This is to be expected: after all, more than 80 of The Crew Motorfest's 604 vehicles can only be obtained by importing the vehicles from The Crew 2.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response which has broken all franchise records, and we want to thank our community for their incredible support,” says Ubisoft Ivory Tower Managing Director Ahmed Boukhelifa. “Launch is only the beginning: we have planned regular updates with new themes and experiences, and very strong post-launch support with a mix of free and paid content, for a long time to come.”

The Crew Motorfest's release date was on September 14, 2023, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.