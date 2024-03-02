After years of struggling to get off the ground, the remake of 1994's The Crow is finally coming to fruition with Bill Skarsgard set as the new Eric Draven. Audiences got a look at what this new take on the titular anti-hero is going to look like, thought it appears one of the original film's stars is not a fan of the redesign.
Rochelle Davis starred as Sarah, the wayward teen and close friend to Eric Draven, and didn't mince words about her thoughts on the remake's new take on The Crow, according to ScreenRant. She summarized her thoughts by simply saying “yuck” and that she outright hated the “dingy, dirty, grungy” look Draven has in the remake.
In addition, Davis questioned why the film didn't try to find an actor who more closely resembled the late Brandon Lee as a show of respect to the actor.
Davis wasn't the only one who felt this way, either, as many fans on social media have been critical of the remake's new take on Eric Draven. Many echoed her sentiments about the look, while others compared it to Jared Leto's much-criticized take on The Joker from 2016's Suicide Squad.
Director Rupert Sanders previously said the look was largely inspired by his own youth in 1990s London, from listening to post-punk bands of the time and the general party scene in the city.
“That look was me in the ’90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at him and go, ‘That guy is us,’” Sanders told Vanity Fair.
Like the original, The Crow follows rocker Eric Draven who is tragically killed along with his fiancee, Shelly, by a group of street thugs. Draven is resurrected on the one-year anniversary of their deaths and sets out on a path of vengeance against those responsible as The Crow.
The Crow is scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, 2024.