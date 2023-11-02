The Day Before Returns To Steam Storefront; Early Access Announced Along With Another Delay

Discover the details behind The Day Before facing another delay, now launching on December 7, 2023, in Early Access on Steam.

The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic open-world MMO, The Day Before, has faced its third delay, setting the new release date for December 7, 2023. The game's developer, Fntastic, has announced that this time, the title will launch in Early Access exclusively on Steam, with no immediate release for consoles.

In a significant update accompanied by a three-minute trailer, Fntastic provided insights into this decision. Earlier announcements had promised fans a timely release, avoiding further delays. However, the shift to an Early Access model on Steam means that while the game will be available to players, it will not be in its complete form.

Although versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S are in the works, Fntastic remains tight-lipped on a specific release timeline for these platforms. The developer emphasized its commitment to quality, explaining the delay by saying, “It will be Early Access on Steam since this is our first major game, and unexpected challenges may arise.” The focus is clear; gather player feedback during Early Access to ensure the game meets the community's expectations and standards.

In a turn of events, Fntastic also confirmed its recent victory in a trademark dispute concerning The Day Before's name. Consequently, the game's Steam page, removed in January 2023 because of the legal tussle, will soon be reinstated by Valve. As the development journey reaches its fifth year, Fntastic thanked its future players and acknowledged the volunteers for their dedication to the game. However, eyebrows have been raised regarding the ethical implications of using unpaid labor in the form of “volunteers” in the game's production.

While preorders are off the table, players eager to explore the world of The Day Before can anticipate the Early Access version on Steam, priced at $39, come its release. The full version, upon its eventual launch, will be available for $49.