Welcome to a new war-torn world in The DioField Chronicle. Find out The DioField Chronicle release date, gameplay, and story details here.

The DioField Chronicle Release Date: September 22, 2022

Players will be able to experience the “Real Time Tactical Battle” system of The DioField Chronicle when the game comes out on September 22, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. A pre-purchase early access to the game is available, which allows players to play the game two days ahead on September 20, 2022.

The DioField Chronicle Gameplay

Square Enix and Lancarse are bringing a brand-new gameplay experience in the tried and tested unit-based tactical strategy game genre. Introducing the “Real Time Tactical Battle” (RTTB) system, players will be immersed in a battle system where, instead of units taking turns in doing their actions, the player gets to control all units ala Real-Time Strategy (RTS) controls and pause the game to issue individual commands unique to the characters when their cooldowns are down.

The DioField Chronicle moves away from turn-based gameplay by giving players a gameplay experience similar to top-down CRPGs where everything happens all at once, but the player has the ability to pause the action and issue individual commands to their units, often allowing them to use unique abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

The DioField Chronicle Story

In The DioField Chronicle, players will unfurl the conflict between the Kingdom of Alletain, the Trovelt-Schoevian Empire, and the Rowetale Alliance. Players follow the story of the mercenary group related to the Kingdom of Alletain called the Blue Foxes, who now have to face the forces of the Empire after it has trampled the Alliance beneath it. The four heads of the group are Andrias Rhondarson, a royal bodyguard who knows ancient sorcery, Fredret Lester, his childhood friend, Iscarion Colchester, an archer and former noble, and Waltaquin Redditch, a mage noblewoman. Just like other tactical strategy games, this game features a rich story, fully-fleshed out characters, intriguing plots with twists and turns, and a political narrative that entangles our main characters in a bigger conflict.

With the same diorama-like graphics found in other Square Enix titles like Octopah Traveler and Triangle Strategy, The DioField Chronicle features a detailed environment and renditions of the many characters that populate the game.