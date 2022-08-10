NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is having quite a busy offseason, with the league dealing with controversies. That includes the allegations of the Miami Dolphins purposely losing games, with owner Stephen Ross said to have tried to influence the team to tank in 2019 for a better chance of landing a higher pick in the ensuing NFL Draft.

Although Roger Goodell acknowledged what the investigation uncovered, pertaining to Ross’ attempt at forcing the Dolphins to lose games in 2019, he also doubled down on the findings about the lack of clear evidence pointing to the Dolphins acting on the owner’s insinuations on the field.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN:

“Well several things, the integrity of the game is critically important,” Goodell said. “I think the findings are very clear … and while tanking clearly did not happen here, we all have to understand our words, our actions have implications and we have to be careful.”

At that time, the Dolphins lost six games in a row to open the season, but it wasn’t because they tried to lose them. They were simply and honestly just incapable of putting together a solid play that would get them at least a win over that span. Miami would still end the 2019 NFL season with a 5-11 record, propped up by two wins to round out the final two games on its schedule.

With all these behind them, the Dolphins will look to make louder noises on the field in 2022. They open their season with a home game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.