The First Descendant's release date is near and everyone is curious to know when it'll officially launch. Developed by NEXON Games, the third-person looter shooter mainly focuses on PvE content. While the game is technically multiplayer, fans will only have access to co-op gameplay. Nevertheless, the game looks promising and some fans are itching to get their hands on it.

Here's everything players need to know about The First Descendant.

The First Descendant Release Date – July 2, 2024

The First Descendant will launch on July 2, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game is free to play which means the game will be accessible for everyone who is interested.

For PC players, here are the spec requirements to run The First Descendant:

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350

Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Video Memory 4GB

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT

Gameplay

The First Descendant's gameplay looks promising. As mentioned earlier, the game focuses on PvE content. Players will go through a series of quests wherein they shoot down a hoard of enemy hostiles, including big boss fights. The highlight of this game is being able to take on these challenges with your friends.

Based on the gameplay reveal over the past several months, it appears that NEXON Games' looter shooter will be action-packed. The game seems to encourage guns-blazing playstyles and relies on combos of abilities.

Given that it's a looter shooter, most items that players will pick up should help them become stronger. As they progress through the game, they'll be able to find better loot with stronger stats. For every enemy a player kills, random loot will drop on the ground free for the taking.

While players can't technically create their own character, the avatar they end up choosing is fully customizable. Players can pick up items that will change their character's appearance. Considering that it's a free-to-play game, some microtransactions will surely be available. However, we feel like these purchasable items will be purely cosmetic and won't help boost players' stats. Either way though, given that it's purely a PvE game, pay-to-win aspects shouldn't be that bad.

Story

The First Descendant takes place 100 years after the Vulgus crossed dimensions and stirred up chaos for the entire human race. The Colossuses then appeared and wiped out planet Earth. Fortunately, some humans survived the destruction and are now preparing to go to war.

Apparently, some of these humans had high potential and could do things beyond what a normal person could do. These special humans were deemed as Descendants. They are superhuman beings that can use magical abilities. These superhumans are said to have inherited the power of the ancients who were only rumored to have special abilities. Fortunately, Descendants are strong enough to defeat the Vulgus even when battling alone. However, it's going to take a whole unit of Descendants to defeat the Colossuses.

The goal of these Descendants is to restore humanity and rid the world of the evil that caused devastation brought upon them. The next question is, can they successfully annihilate the Vulgus and Collosuses and rebuild their world?

For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.