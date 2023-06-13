Ezra Miller has been in the hot seat for quite some time. Despite their rocky legal history, they still appeared as Barry Allen in the most recent rendition of The Flash. The premiere of the show took place on June 12 in Los Angeles, and Miller spoke up, per E! News.

Miller thanked those involved with The Flash production for “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

“Just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world,” they continued. “And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade long trying and very beautiful peregrination.”

Last year, Ezra Miller's controversies took center stage. In May 2022, they pled guilty to a trespassing incident in Vermont. They said in a statement via their lawyer that they “would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

In another incident back in April 2020, there was a video of Miller grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland. They were never arrested nor charged for the crime, and they haven't spoke about the incident publicly.

Two years later, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to reports, the actor became agitated by a karaoke performance. Later that month, they were arrested for alleged second-degree assault at a residence in Pāhoa.