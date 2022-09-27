The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.

“We have to maintain a vision down the road here. Because we are going places,” Carroll shared to reports on Monday, per Greg Bell of The News Tribune. Carroll even said that “The future looks bright,” clarifying right after that he meant the future as in the current 2022 NFL season. “Yeah. Yeah! The next few weeks” Carroll added. “I think we can make strides.”

Perhaps Caroll is still feeling high over the Seahawks’ upset home win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1, which seems so long ago following the recent losses of the team. But it can’t also be denied that that victory over the Broncos gave the Seahawks’ confidence a much-needed shot in the arm right out of the gate, as not many predicted them to go places in 2022. After the Broncos win, it does appear that Seattle isn’t really going to contend much just as expected, but another win against a beatable Detroit Lions squad this coming Sunday on the road could get the Seahawks going again.

It’s going to be interesting to hear what Carroll has to say about the Seahawk if that ends up to be the case.