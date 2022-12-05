By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Game Awards 2022 will take a “significantly shorter” amount of time compared to last year’s. This is mainly due to feedback from the viewers.

The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, recently hosted a Twitter space audio stream. In it, he gave some details about the upcoming show. One of the details he gave out was about the show’s runtime. Keighley had the following to say:

One thing we’re doing this year is we’re trying to make the show a little bit shorter. I won’t say anything officially until we’re through our rehearsals, but we think it’s going to be a significantly shorter show this year.

For reference, last year’s Game Awards ran for 3 hours and 42 minutes. The length of the stream tired out viewers and audience members. It was especially hard for those who were only looking forward to specific awards or game announcements. They needed to go through most, if not all, of the stream just to get details about the games they were interested in.

We think there’s been a little bit of fatigue about how long the show has been, there are lots of games and lots of things that want to be a part of it, but we’re cutting back on those things to hopefully have a bit more of a streamlined show.

Even though the show will most likely be shorter, players don’t have to worry much. The show won’t be lacking in terms of content as Keighley claimed in a Reddit AMA that the show will feature “30-40” games, as well as new game announcements. One of these new game announcements will hopefully be Final Fantasy 16. This is because its producer, Naoki Yoshida, will make an appearance. We’ll see during the show if the supposed release date leak is true.

We’ll just have to wait and see just how short the Game Awards is this coming December 8, 2022. Hopefully, it won’t be too short, as the number of Steam Decks given away by Valve during the stream will depend on the show’s length. Speaking of, make sure to sign up for that giveaway if you live in the US, Canada, EU, and UK.

That’s all the information on the amount of time The Game Awards 2022 will take. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.