The Hornets really need to thank the Warriors for LaMelo Ball

In the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the number two overall pick. It was a solid pick for Stephen Curry and his squad, but they let LaMelo Ball slip right through their fingers, who ended up being drafted immediately after Wiseman at number three. LaMelo fell right into the Charlotte Hornets’ lap and the rest is pretty much history.

LaMelo was a hot commodity in only his first season in the NBA. So hot, that he ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award over the likes of Wiseman and no. 1 pick Anthony Edwards. Still, it would not have been possible without the Warriors’ help.

Just think that LaMelo could have been the missing piece for the Warriors. His ballhandling and playmaking would have fit perfectly alongside Curry and Klay Thompson. Even so, Ball and Curry would have made for a fun and exciting show every night. Especially in Steve Kerr’s offensive schemes, which seem to pop out shooters at will. Draymond Green and Curry would’ve taken LaMelo under their wing to mold him into exactly what they needed. As time progressed, the Warriors would have possibly found themselves making deep runs in the NBA Playoffs again.

Fortunately for the Hornets, the Warriors brass decided to pass on the gifted guard. For a few different reasons. LaMelo was essentially a question mark. He dropped out of high school to play overseas for a couple of years before landing in a more competitive league in Australia. He, however, also didn’t finish the season. There wasn’t a ton of tape on him that could be obtained by the average person, except for the millions of his Chino Hills highlights. Plus, the Warriors weren’t sure how he would have meshed with their Big Three in Curry, Thompson, and Green. A big man who could stretch and run the floor seemed more ideal.

Honestly, Wiseman was probably a safer pick at the time. Still, the Warriors made their choice and the Hornets now have a franchise savior. The sky is the limit for what LaMelo Ball could do on the court. He has a great feel for the game at just 20 years old and already has the keys to the offense. Whether it’s a sweet no-look pass, deep three-pointers from Curry range, or beating his defender off the dribble, he has the whole package. So the Hornets should be hugging the Warriors for allowing them to capitalize off their decision.