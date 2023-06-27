HBO's controversial Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd-led series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Idol, is (mercifully) coming to an abrupt end this weekend as the series has been canceled and Twitter is full of reactions.

Yahoo! Entertainment reported that The Idol would be coming to a close one week early with its fifth episode, “Jocelyn Forever.” The HBO series was initially reported to have six episodes, but a source told TVLine, “The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring five [episodes].”

The Idol follows a young pop star named Jocelyn (Depp) and her relationship with a cult leader named Tedros (The Weeknd). Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the series has been the subject of online discourse. With the news of the abrupt cancelation, Twitter users weighed in.

Twitter reactions to The Idol ending early

There are plenty of opinions on The Idol's cancellation. One Twitter user said, “I haven't watched a single second of this show. You don't need to cancel it. Just don't watch it. Easy.”

Similarly, another user said, “Why are we trying to control what other discerning adults can watch? If you don't like it, don't watch it. If you don't want your kids seeing [it], don't let them watch it. You can't control media tastes and options of other adults, that's a massive overreach.”

A different user simply said, “I'm sure they were going to cancel it anyway” while someone else said, “Yes, we won” with a ton of exclamation points, emojis, and the iconic picture from Avengers: Endgame when Bruce Banner stands with a proud look on his face and says, I see this as an absolute win!”

Another user was shocked by what The Idol was and bailed after one episode: “I quite watching that smut after the first episode. I had no clue that is what it was supposed to be like! I was honestly shocked and I grew up on the Sex Pistols and was the counter culture of the 80's! NOPE that was just smut!!,” they said.

Whatever your feelings are on The Idol, it's been a wild ride and seeing it end so abruptly means that we're closer to the constant discourse of Twitter being about the HBO show.

The Idol series finale will air on July 2.