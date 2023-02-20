After the events of last week, Joel and Ellie are back on their journey to find Tommy in Wyoming. With a lot of death and grief behind them, they finally find a solid lead to complete their mission. We take a look below at this The Last Of Us episode 6 ending explained to truly learn what went down as the hit HBO series is almost nearing the end of its first season.

The Last Of Us episode 6 ending explained

This week’s The Last Of Us episode 6 recap starts three months after the deaths of Sam and Henry with Joel questioning an elderly couple about Tommy’s whereabouts. They inform him and Ellie that they should avoid going west of their home to avoid dying.

After getting the information they need, Joel and Ellie leave with the former experiencing a panic attack due to the perilous journey ahead of them. They set up camp near a river as night falls on them. Ellie then finds out that if ever a cure is created from her blood, Joel would want to build a ranch and take care of sheep. For her part, Ellie confessed that she tried to cure Sam by rubbing her blood into his wound to keep him from turning. From there, the pair starts to rest in preparation for their journey to find Tommy.

The following morning, Joel wakes up to see Ellie staying guard over him. They then proceed to cross the river until they reach a dam. Walking past that, they are apprehended by a group of gunmen riding horses who scan them both for any sign of infection. Having found none, Joel reveals that they’re looking for his brother. They are then taken to a fortified town where the pair finally find Tommy.

Back inside a cafeteria, Joel and Ellie share a meal with Tommy and a woman named Maria. They explain to the pair that the dead bodies around their town were a decoy to drive people away. Tommy reveals that Maria is his wife, much to the surprise of Joel and Ellie.

After their meal, Tommy and Maria take Joel and Ellie on a tour around town. Maria explains that their town is secure, self-sufficient, and self-sustaining after years of making an effort to do so. She then takes Ellie to give the brothers time to talk. Going to a local bar, Tommy shares a drink with Joel as tries to know the whereabouts of a Firefly base from his brother. Tommy tells him of a vague location but refuses to go along with him to find them. Before Joel could say more, Tommy reveals that he’s going to be a father soon. Joel is taken aback but still wants him to join their journey to find the Fireflies, an offer Joel flatly refuses again. With that, Joel storms off after saying that they’ll just take some supplies before they eventually leave. A little away from the bar, Joel sees a woman who resembles his daughter, Sarah.

Stepping out of the bathroom after having her first real bath in months, Ellie sees a tampon and an invitation to go across the street. She proceeds to the house and finds Maria, who then proceeds to give her a haircut. While she’s doing so, Maria reveals he had a daughter and killed a lot of people in his past. The older lady then questions what she’s doing with Joel while the young girl refuses to tell what she knows.

Maria then takes her to a gathering of children and teenagers watching a film together. While this is happening, Tommy approaches Joel inside a local workshop and apologizes for their fight. Joel then reveals to Tommy that Ellie is immune, which is the very reason they’re off to find the Fireflies to create a cure. He also confessed how Ellie ended up in his care after Tess urged him to do so and how he’s growing anxious after several instances of being unable to protect Ellie as well as he wanted to. Joel pleads with his brother to take Ellie because he’s afraid to fail in this kind of mission. For his part, Tommy promises to take Ellie at dawn.

A short walk later, Joel finds Ellie inside the room where they’re temporarily staying. He finds out that Ellie had been listening to Joel’s conversation with Tommy. The pair start to fight with Ellie mentioning Sarah and Tommy ending the conversation by saying he’s not her dad. He storms out to the adjacent room and remembers spending Christmas with Sarah.

The following morning, Tommy takes Ellie. Before they can leave town, Joel gives Ellie a choice of who she wants to go with. She chooses Joel as they both say goodbye to Tommy.

Riding on horseback and out in the open, Joel teaches Ellie how to shoot a rifle. The pair go back to their journey and continue to bond more with each other. After several days, they reach the University of Eastern Colorado, the supposed location of the Fireflies. Upon reaching the lab, they discover that those running it might have relocated somewhere else. As this is happening, they see four men walking around, prompting them to leave immediately.

As they are leaving, one of these men attacks Joel but he quickly disables him. Ellie then finds him stabbed in the stomach. They quickly leave before the others can harm the pair. After some time, Joel passes out from his wound while Ellie is pleading for him to be okay as the episode ends.

What just happened? A The Last Of Us episode 6 recap

With several episodes down the drain detailing Joel and Ellie’s journey to Wyoming, the pair finally find Tommy in a thriving community with Maria, his wife in this The Last Of Us episode 6 recap. After a series of tense confrontations between Joel, Tommy, Ellie, and Maria about their pasts and what their true mission is, things eventually get ironed out. With a renewed bond and a repaired relationship with his brother, Joel takes Ellie further west to find the Firefly lab.

Unfortunately, the lab has been relocated with several individuals now residing in it. They attack the pair and seriously wound Joel, much to Ellie’s worry. The episode ends with the young girl standing over Joel, pleading with him not to die. It’s expected that in the coming weeks, the culmination of The Last Of Us season 1 will be reached as there are three more episodes to go. Until then, keep a close eye on this HBO hit series to see how it all ends.