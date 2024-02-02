The Last of Us Season 2 is gearing up, and HBO announced another popular actress joining the cast for the second installment.

Star of long-running cable favorite Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara, is joining another beloved show — HBO announced on Friday that she would be in an “undisclosed role” for Season 2 of The Last of Us.

It could be as Kate McCallister running around frantically still searching for Kevin during the zombie apocalypse for all we know.

Or maybe she plays Moira Rose, going method acting in preparing for a new zombie film role.

One thing is certain, O'Hara's acting chops and fan-favorite status make her a hot draw for the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the dystopian video game turned drama series.

Another popular actor known mainly for his comedy roles, Nick Offerman, played a memorable character, Bill, in Season 1 of The Last Of Us, and it quickly entered the pantheon of parts he's beloved for, so the future is bright for O'Hara (even if the setting and tone of show isn't).

O'Hara is one of several noteworthy additions to the cast for Season 2. Others include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino (coming off his star turn in Netflix's Beef) as Jesse.

The Last of Us centers on the survival story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they struggle to survive twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed due to a pandemic that causes a zombie-like infection.

While Season 1 was shot in Calgary, Alberta, Season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver to match the plot of The Last of Us Part II video game, which is set in the Pacific Northwest. The show closely adheres to much of the storylines of the popular video game series. The setting should be familiar to Catherine O'Hara, a Canadian actress.