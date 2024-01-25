The next season is one to watch with the new directors onboard.

Mark Mylod of Succession will direct some episodes of The Last of Us Season 2.

Though it's not all episodes of the upcoming new season, just a few should be pretty amazing, considering he's an Emmy-winning director. This makes him one of four directors taking the helm of the directors' chair for the popular HBO series, Deadline reports.

Mark Mylod to direct several of The Last of Us episodes in new season

Along with Mylod, Nina-Lopez-Corrado, Stephen Williams, and Kate Herron will also be directing. They'll join Peter Hoar, who was Emmy nominated for the first season's episode titled Long, Long Time.

The new season is supposed to be produced in Vancouver next month.

Mark Mylod (‘Succession’) will direct episodes of ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2. Nina Lopez-Corrado (‘Perry Mason’), Stephen Williams (‘Watchmen’), Kate Herron (‘Loki’) & Peter Hoar (‘TLOU Episode 3’) will also direct episodes. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/BRxAFkScvT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2024

The Last of Us earned 24 Emmy nominations in its first season and won eight.

As for details about the new season, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return for their roles as Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey).

Joel is tasked with transporting Ellie across a landscape that contains zombie-like fungus-covered characters caused by an outbreak. As civilization is apocalyptic, they encounter many dangers as they cross the country.

This second season is supposed to follow the 2020 video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II. It starts years after the original story, US Weekly reports.

“The amount of remaining story would take us more than a season to tell. But definitely, I don't see this as something that runs on and on and on,” Craig Mazin, the co-creator, told Collider. “We don't have that ambition. Our ambition is to tell the story that exists, as best as we can, in a different medium.”

With Mark Mylod as director, along with the others, Season Two of The Last of Us is something to get excited about.