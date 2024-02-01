Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara offered her own theory on how the McCallisters were able to afford living in their massive Chicago home.

Fans of the original Home Alone have long speculated and theorized about how the McCallister family could afford to live in such a large and lavish house in suburban Chicago, with some theories suggesting a darker side to the family's patriarch. Kate McCallister herself, Catherine O'Hara, has now weighed in on these theories and offered her own take on the McCallister family's home.

While speaking about her new film Argylle, O'Hara was asked about Home Alone and the various fan theories about the McCallister family's home, according to CBR. She admitted that it was something that she didn't really think about at the time of filming but that if she had to guess, the home and money was largely thanks to family wealth.

“I was aware of how beautiful it was, but no, I never thought of their money,” O'Hara said. “That's not where my head was when I was doing [the movie].”

“Maybe he inherited it… they inherited it.”

O'Hara's theory is a far cry from many fan theory's about the McCallister family's house and money, many of which call into question the work of the father Peter McCallister, played by John Heard. The most popular theory online was that Peter actually worked as a mob lawyer in Chicago, which is also used to explain why the cops are never called to the McCallister residence despite Kevin's hijinks including using a gunman in a movie to threaten a pizza man.

A 2023 financial analysis of the Chicago-based neighborhood Home Alone found that the McCallisters would have needed an average income of around $305,000 to afford living there in 1990. The actual house used for the film located in Winnetka, Illinois, was also valued at roughly $2.23 million as of December 2023.