Cillian Murphy getting starstruck? Apparently so when it comes to the cast of his favorite show, Succession.

The Oscar-nominated actor for Oppenheimer opened up about this and also the nomination for Variety.

Cillian Murphy discusses who he's starstruck over

When asked about whether he ever gets starstruck, he admitted he does.

“I met some of the guys from Succession,” he said. “That's my favorite show on the telly. I'm so heartbroken that it's finished.”

Though Succession has ended, things are just getting started for awards. Murphy is in the running for Best Actor nomination. He learned of the news while in Ireland, his home country.

“Thankfully, I live in a time zone that I don't have to get up at 5 a.m.,” the star said. “It was already organized for me. We've had a few days off, and I've been at home, which has been very, very pleasant. I'm actually in my parents' house in Cork city. I was with my parents and my wife today. So that was really nice.”

When the nominations were announced, he was eating some sweets.

“We had a cup of tea and a slice of cake,” the star said. “It was quite nice. My mom made a sponge cake. It was very tasty.”

As for what the nomination means to him, he had a lot to say.

“Words don't really do it justice. I think the superlatives fail you at this point. I'm so truly honored and kind of overwhelmed. But most of all, proud of the movie, and proud that it has achieved so much. It exceeded all of our expectations, any of any of us who are involved in making this movie,” he stated.

If Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar and the cast of Succession shows up to celebrate, it'll be quite the night for him.