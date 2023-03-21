Bella Ramsey, the actress who plays Ellie in the show, seemingly suggested the release window for The Last of Us Season 2 during a TV appearance.

Ramsey spoke on The Jonathan Ross Show last weekend on March 18, and fans were eager to hear about her side while portraying Ellie. However, what really perked up the attention was when she spoke about The Last of Us Season 2. Regarding the coming of the show’s second season, Ramsey said “It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next… so it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

While she did use words that denote her uncertainty of the exact timeline, this is great information for those who can’t get enough of The Last of Us.

HBO has previously confirmed the renewal of the show, to which TLoU game director and the show’s executive producer Neil Druckmann issued the following statement: “I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.” He also shouted out screenwriter and fellow executive producer Craig Mazin: “The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

What is coming in The Last of Us Season 2?

After the show’s inaugural nine-episode season ended, Neil Druckmann tweeted the following image:

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/87bKKCDBeO — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

Fans of the game series were quick to figure out that this was indeed the hand of Abby, a pivotal character in The Last of Us 2 video game. During an interview with GQ, Mazin and Druckmann also seemingly confirmed a Season Three for the critically-acclaimed show. “No. No way,” was Mazin’s response when asked if he thinks The Last of Us Season 2 will encompass the entire course of the second game. Druckmann, in agreement, says “[it will take] more than one season.” More good news for fans!

For now, you can make the long and grueling wait a little bit easier by checking out the Last of Us Part 1 remake.