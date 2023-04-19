Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Last week’s installment of The Mandalorian ended on a bad note for Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze, and their whole recon party as Moff Gideon gained the upper hand on them. Add the fact that Paz Vizla sacrificed himself in a glorious battle, and things are looking pretty bleak for everyone. In this chapter, though, someone unexpectedly shows his/her true colors as things end with a massive surprise. We take a deep dive into The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending explained to know what truly went down.

In this week’s The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 recap, we see Bo-Katan communicating with Axe Woves about the situation on the ground. The former regent of Mandalore, meanwhile, leads her forces away from Moff Gideon’s troopers. As this is happening, Grogu saves Din from his captors and they decide to take Gideon out while there’s a chance to do so.

Back in his quarters, Gideon learns that their fighters and bombers have been launched to destroy Bo-Katan’s fleet. He also dons his helmet to deal with Din and Grogu by himself. In another part of the base, Din tasks R5-D4 to find Gideon’s location. The droid sets out on his own to access a control unit to do Din’s bidding and send him the coordinates to the main command center.

Axe Woves reaches the main Mandalorian ship and tasks the people there to evacuate to help Bo-Katan on the Mandalorian surface. He stays behind the man the ship on his own and acts as a decoy to draw the attention of Imperial fighters. As enemy craft arrive, Axe engages them while taking the primary Mandalorian craft takes significant damage.

Upon arriving near the command center, Din tells R5 to deactivate the barrier shields one at a time so he and Grogu can pass and incapacitate the troopers within the vicinity. Before an Imperial droid stops R5, the droid manages to deactivate the last shield, clearing the path to Gideon. Upon entering the main door, Din sees a hall filled with individuals inside several tubes. Grogu inspects one and sees a clone of Gideon inside one. Din causes the tubes to malfunction, killing the clones right away.

Bo-Katan’s remaining forces hide out in a cave filled with lush greeneries. As they start to settle in, the Armorer informs her that backup has arrived as several Gauntlet-class ships head out to meet her. With their combined forces, the Mandalorians meet Gideon’s troopers in the Great Forge as the two sides fight it out.

Inside the main command center, Moff Gideon engages Din in battle as Grogu watches. As he does so, the Imperial commander explains that his clones will be imbued with the Force to create a superior army for him. Gideon’s customized Beskar armor gives him the early edge as the three Praetorian Guards arrive to reinforce him. With Grogu catching their attention, the guards are left with the youngling in another room as Gideon faces Din once again. Grogu uses the Force to stay out of harm’s way while Din is easily overwhelmed by Gideon.

Bo-Katan arrives just in the nick of time to face Gideon. The two face off with the Mandalorian wielding the Darksaber as Din races off to save Grogu. As he staves the three guards away from the youngling, Grogu uses the Force to even the odds. In the other room, Gideon destroys the Darksaber and takes Bo-Katan’s helmet off. Just as he was about to end her, Din arrives. Meanwhile, Axe crashes the ship onto the Imperial base to destroy it as the other Mandalorians start to evacuate. Gideon is caught in the explosion while Grogu uses the Force again to save Bo-Katan and Din.

After the battle, the Mandalorians proceed to the Living Waters where the Armorer swears Paz Vizla’s son, Ragnar, as part of the covert. Din arrives and places Grogu near the water. He implores the Armorer to make him his apprentice, and not a foundling anymore. Din then adopts Grogu as his own child since there are no parents around to give their permission for the foundling to become an apprentice. He is then renamed to Din Grogu, a Mandalorian apprentice. The Amorer then tasks Din to journey the universe in order to teach Grogu. As this is happening, a mythosaur opens its eyes beneath the Living Waters. After the ceremony, the Mandalorians gather near the Great Forge as Bo-Katan ignites it once again, much to the joy of everyone.

Over in a New Republic base, Din and Grogu visit Captain Carson Teva. Din proposes a deal to hunt Imperial remnants to help the New Republic as an independent contractor. He also asks Teva for the head of an IG-11 droid as an advance for his services. They then proceed to Nevarro and accept a cabin from Greef Karga as a reward for his services. In exchange, he presents a newly-repaired IG-11 as Nevarro’s new marshall. Shortly after, Din and Grogu rest in their new home.

What just happened? The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 recap

Even before the latest installment came out, there have been rumors of a traitor amongst the covert or Bo-Katan’s forces. Thankfully, The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 recap clears things out as Din, Grogu, Bo-Katan, and the others manage to overcome Gideon’s Beskar-equipped troopers to reclaim their home planet. Throughout all of this, Gideon’s motive to get Grogu, by all means, was explained, the Darksaber has been destroyed, and the Imperial remnant on Mandalore has been wiped out.

The aftermath saw the Mandalorians reclaim their planet and Grogu ending up as Din Djarin’s adopted son and his apprentice. In the end, the pair set out to hunt for any Imperials left in the Outer Rim as independent contractors for the New Republic while Bo-Katan and the Armorer attempt to restart their culture back on Mandalore. It remains to be seen how the events of season 3 will play out in the future of this franchise, or other Star Wars projects on Disney Plus.