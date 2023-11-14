Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan nearly had a very different ending in an earlier draft of The Marvels, per the star herself.

The Marvels ends with Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) on a mission. But it almost was very different.

Almost a different visit

Warning: Spoilers for The Marvels ahead

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala is seen recruiting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to her team (presumably the Young Avengers). She does so in a Nick Fury-like manner — showing up at her residence.

However, the scene was almost different, at least in an earlier version of the script. Vellani spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about it.

“There was a version of this in an old script, but we never shot it. And then there were rumors that we were going to get to it in additional photography, but with a different young Avenger,” Vellani revealed. “So I never really got the script until right before additional photography and then I flipped out. I immediately rewatched Iron Man and texted Nia [DoCosta] in all caps. I was like, ‘I cannot believe the honor that I am getting right now. This is crazy!’”

Which potential young Avenger Kamala nearly visited at the end of The Marvels is unknown. Perhaps she was visiting America Chavez or Wanda's twins in the unfilmed sequence. At some point or another, Kamala's journey will likely resume and we will see the rest of the squad assembled.

Iman Vellani made her MCU debut in Ms. Marvel. It was also her acting debut. Her feature film debut came in The Marvels. In the film, Kamala's characters become entangled with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).