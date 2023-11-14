Stephen King isn't an MCU fan. But he also isn't a fan of people trolling The Marvels box office success (or lack thereof).

Trolling The Marvels

The Marvels MCU poster with money around it.

On November 12, King took to X to talk about the latest MCU film. “I don't go to MCU movies, don't care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for The Marvels very unpleasant,” he said. “Why gloat over failure?”

Later that evening, King continued. “Some of the rejection of The Marvels may be adolescent fanboy hate,” he theorized. “You know, ‘Yuck! GIRLS!'”

Whether he is right or not isn't the point. The reality is, the MCU's latest film did disappoint Disney. The film debuted to just $47 million domestically during its opening — a low for the entire MCU. Granted, the film was never tracking particularly well, so to some, this wasn't a surprise. It was still enough to top the box office chart, though, as it beat out Five Nights at Freddy's.

Perhaps Stephen King sympathizes with The Marvels. Some adaptations of his iconic works, like It ($702 million), have been box office hits. Others, like Doctor Sleep ($72 million), were disappointments. He knows what both ends of the spectrum feel like.

And the MCU has been king (no pun intended) of the box office for years. Eventually, it was going to catch up with them. Some recent films like Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($853 million) have been smash hits. Others, such as Eternals ($401 million) and more recently Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($463 million) were disappointments.

The Marvels has made $109 million worldwide to date. We will see what the film can leg out to.