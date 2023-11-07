The Marvels is just 105 minutes — the shortest runtime in the MCU — though Nia DaCosta always wanted a shorter runtime she revealed.

The Marvels has an “average” runtime

The Marvels has a reported runtime of 105 minutes — that's the shortest in the history of the MCU. Plenty of recent films in the franchise have eclipsed two-and-a-half hours, so this was a pleasant surprise for fans.

To DaCosta, though, the runtime was never seen as an issue. In fact, she always aimed for her MCU film to be under two hours, according to her interview with Digital Spy.

“I really wanted it to be under two hours,” DaCosta revealed. “I always think about the runtime actually, when I got into a film. I just feel like there's no need to have it long if you don't need to, because 1 hour [and] 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited.”

Nia DaCosta added, “I just think you do what's right for the movie. I didn't even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what's right for the movie.”

For reference, The Marvels' predecessor, Captain Marvel, was nearly 20 minutes longer at 124 minutes. The previous record holders for the shortest MCU film were The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, which both ran for 112 minutes. Doctor Strange, Thor, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Thor: Love and Thunder all ran under two hours long.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) must team up after realizing their powers are entangled. A new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) emerges and pokes a ripple through different realities.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.