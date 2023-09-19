Working on an MCU project is always a big jump. Nia DaCosta, director of The Marvels, revealed the most surprising aspect of it.

In a new profile interview with Vanity Fair, DaCosta revealed that she was surprised at “how much respect I'm getting from these middle-aged white dudes that I work with.” Bear in mind, DaCosta is the first Black woman to helm an MCU film. It took a long time, but the MCU has become more inclusive with those behind (and in front) of the camera.

Nia DaCosta got her start by enrolling at NYU Tisch. Legendary filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese have hailed from there. She then worked with the likes of Scorsese, Steve McQueen, and Steven Soderbergh before making her feature film debut, Little Woods.

Little Woods starred the likes of Tessa Thompson (an MCU star), Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, and Lance Reddick. It premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Her next project was Candyman, a reboot of the horror franchise.

The Marvels is the 33rd film in the MCU. It's a continuation of Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and WandaVision. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) all discover that their powers are entangled. Every time one of them uses their powers, they swap places. This forces the trio to work together to figure out why this is happening and face a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Samuel L. Jackson and Park Seo-joon also star in the film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.