Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will face Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in the 2023 edition of Capital One’s The Match. It is always an exciting golfing event, but this year’s edition offers a new matchup with two NBA teammates taking on a pair of NFL teammates.

The Match will surely draw plenty of attention. The Warriors and Chiefs have been two of the most successful franchises in their respective sports over the past few years.

Here is how to watch The Match in 2023.

How to watch The Match 2023

The Match is scheduled for 6:30 PM EST on Thursday, June 29th at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcasted on TNT, TBS, and truTV while the Bleacher Report app will offer a live stream of the Curry-Thompson versus Mahomes-Kelce clash, according to CBS Sports.

The broadcast will include Draymond Green, Ernie, Johnson, Charles Barkley, and others. Green’s presence should lead to an entertaining broadcast for viewers as two of his teammates play in the event.

Rules, setup

The Match will feature talented golfers this year. All participants involved are capable of performing well on the course, so it’s difficult to predict which team will win. Chemistry shouldn’t be an issue though as the Splash Brothers prepare to battle a dynamic QB-TE duo.

This year’s match will feature a scramble format. The 12-hole match-play contest will be straight up, as the team that earns the lowest score after each hole will win that hole.

The Match 2023 projects to be an exciting affair.