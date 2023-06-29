While NBA free agency officially begins for Draymond Green on June 30th, 6 p.m. ET, his longtime Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will have a big night themselves. They battle Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in TNT's The Match at Las Vegas, Nevada's Wynn Golf Club. Though, Green is doing all he can to make the competition just a bit more stressful for the Splash Brothers.

“I bet a lot of money on [Steph Curry & Klay Thompson], I'm a lot poorer than these guys,” he said in a panel featuring him and all four of The Match participants, via ClutchPoints. So if I lose, these two will pay my bet.”

Mahomes sharply chimed in with a “not for long” when Green assessed his financial situation, alluding to the big contract the four-time NBA champion is expected to sign sometime soon. Where that is exactly remains to be seen.

Green playing anywhere other than Golden State is hard to fathom, but there are multiple teams with money to burn who are intent on making a big move. A defensive workhorse and igniter like Draymond Green could be the missing championship link for an already strong team like the Sacramento Kings, or an invaluable glue guy for a young group like the Houston Rockets. Warriors fans desperately hope the original core of this dynasty stays intact, especially in lieu of the recent Chris Paul acquisition.

While all of the business matters get worked out, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are under pressure to come through for the 33-year-old and bring bragging rights back to the Bay. Ideally, Green will be there waiting for them with a bonus payday that can be a nice sweetener on top of the big pot he is already due to collect.