The Memorial Tournament is upon us, and golfers on tour do not take this weekend lightly. Hosted by Jack Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Below we will continue our PGA Tour Odds series with a Memorial Tournament prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last year’s event was won by Billy Horschel. Horschel took a 5-stroke lead into Sunday and won the event comfortably after shooting 13-under par. This year, the event has an absolutely loaded field. Eight of the top-10 leaders in the FedEx Cup standings will be participating, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. The Purse for this weekend is a whopping 20 million dollars, so the winner going home with heavy pockets.

Below we will give your prediction and pick for the Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

2023 Memorial Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Memorial Tournament Odds

Scottie Scheffler: +600

Jon Rahm: +700

Patrick Cantlay: +1000

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Rory McIlory: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Tyrrell Hatton: +2500

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Jason Day: +2800

Justin Thomas: +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500

Jordan Spieth:+3500

Sam Burns: +4500

Chris Kirk: +12000

Sepp Straka: +20000

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Thursday-Sunday tee-off at 7 AM ET/4 AM PT

The Memorial Tournament Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: It is hard to bet against Scheffler. He has finished the last 14 events in the top-12 with 11 of those finished being top-10. He can really stroke the ball off the tee and put himself in great position to make birdie. Scheffler is first on tour in strokes gained tee-to-green. He is also first in greens in regulation, total strokes gained, and scoring average. What kills Scheffler is his putting. Scheffler puts himself in great position to shoot low anytime hits off the tee box or fairway, but when it comes to the flat stick, he can not figure it out. If Scheffler can make his putts in this tournament, he will win, but that is a huge if.

Jon Rahm: Rahm and Scheffler have gone back and forth all season for the first place spot in the OWGR. Rahm is currently second in those rankings, but first in the FedEx Cup standings. The Spaniard had a T50th finish at the PGA championship, but of his 12 cuts made, he has finished top-10 12 times. Rahm also has an astounding four wins on tour this season. Rahm is second on tour in total strokes gained, but he is first in birdie average. He has been known to get hot with the putter as he sits second on tour in putting average and seventh in strokes gained with the putter. As long as can be good from around the green and get the ball close to the pin, he will find himself in the mix to win the whole thing.

Patrick Cantlay: This is all about riding the hot hand at the specific course. Cantlay has been oustanding at Muirfield in his career. He has won twice and is looking to become the third person to have three wins at the event. Cantlay won in 2019 and 2021. Last year, Cantlay finished in a tie for third place at the event. This season, He is playing very well. Cantlay has seven top-10 finishes and five finishes in the top-5. Cantlay is ninth in driving accuracy and fifth in greens in regulation. He is playing some really good golf and he is very comfortable at this event. It would not be surprising to see him at the top of the leaderboard.

The Memorial Tournament Sleeper Picks

Sam Burns: Burns is having an up and down season. After two straight top-15 finishes, Burns was cut at the Wells Fargo and PGA Championships. However, he finished tied for sixth at the Charles Schwab challenge and will be looking to build off that performance. He does have five top-10 finishes this season, including a win. When it comes to the stats, Burns can really drive the ball off the tee. He is 21st on tour in average driving distance. However, he struggles to keep it straight. Burns may need to sacrifice power for accuracy if he wants to come out on top, but he has proved his ability to hit fairways in other tournaments this season.

Burns is best on the green. He is ninth in strokes gained: putting and third in one-putt percentage. If Burns can give himself some birdie putts, he will head into Sunday at the top of the leaderboard and maybe even win this thing.

Chris Kirk: This is a real longshot. However, it just takes one person to get hot for the weekend to win the tournament. Kirk has played well enough to be 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and 37th in the OWGR. This season, Kirk has four top-10 finishes. He is 23rd in total strokes gained, so he tends to do a good job giving himself clean looks at the pin. Kirk is best around and on the green. If he can have good drives and approach shots this weekend, he could easily finish this event at the top of the leaderboard.

The Memorial Tourament Final Prediction and Pick

Golf is tough because anybody can win on any weekend. However, Patrick Cantlay always plays better in this tournament. Not only does Cantlay play well in this tournament, but he has been playing well all season. It would not be a surprise to see him grab his third victory in this event, so he is my pick to win.

The Memorial Tournament Final Prediction and Pick: Patrick Cantlay (+1000)