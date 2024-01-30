The new movie looks dramatic and also a lot of fun.

A new trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has been released.

The new action-comedy is based on a true story from World War II, The Hollywood Reporter states. It's about the Nazis and a secret rogue group that fights them.

An exciting new trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare dropped

“The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazies using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly' fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare,” the official description reads.

According to a press release, the operation was a “first-ever special forces organization formed during World War II by U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including [James Bond] author Ian Fleming.”

The movie stars Henry Cavill along with Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Henrique Zaga, Alan Ritchson, and more.

Cavill wrote a post about completing the work on Instagram last April, PEOPLE reports. In it, he said, “It's rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling. That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as Guy Ritchie. His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic.”

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set to hit theaters on April 19.