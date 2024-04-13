The Night Manager reopens with Amazon and BBC for a second run eight years after its first run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Tom Hiddleston is returning to his reprise his role. The show has a two-season order from both the BBC and Amazon's Prime Video. David Farr, the series creator, is also returning to write. Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, who played the villain in the first season, will serve as executive producers.
The Night Manager clocks in for another season
“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on,” said Hiddleston in a statement.
“The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I'm so looking forward to reuniting with The Ink Factory's Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and [executive producer] Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can't wait,” his statement continued.
The Night Manager first aired on the BBC in the UK and on AMC in the US in 2016. It was based on John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name. It follows the story of former British soldier Jonathan Pine turned hotel night manager in Cairo. He ends up getting recruited to help catch an international arms dealer (Laurie).
Hiddleston and Laurie were joined in the first season by Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki. The show was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys and won two (best director for Susanne Bier). It also won three BAFTA TV awards including one for Holland for best supporting actor.
If you haven't watched the first season of The Night Manager, SPOILER ALERT.
The series ended with Roper (Laurie) on the back of the car of his aggrieved clients. Jed (Debicki) decided to return to America and reunite with her son. Pine promised to go and see her before he addressed the new manager of the Nefertiti.
This was a different ending from the novel. The book ended with Roper taking Pine as a hostage. To save him, Burr (Colman in the series; the character was male in the novel) blackmails an English aristocrat involved with Roper that he has enough information to bring their organization down. They let Pine go. He reunited with Jed and they move in together at his remote cottage.
The way the story ended in both the series and the novel, the following seasons would definitely be original stories. No announcement has been made whether Colman or Debicki would also return to reprise their roles.
Hiddleston was last seen in the hit Marvel series Loki. His next project is the drama The Life of Chuck based on a Stephen King novella.
Laurie, famous for his turn as Dr. Gregory House in the hit TV series House, was last seen on the 2023 miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.
The series will be available on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and Prime Video for the rest of the world.