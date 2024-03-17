The word on the streets is that the Nike Air Foamposites may be getting their time in the limelight once again. What started as a sneaker phenomenon that saw its own period of dormancy years later, Nike is beginning to once again retro classic iterations of the groundbreaking shoe. For the upcoming 2024 holiday, we'll see one of its most classic colorways make a return. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Nike Air Foamposite first came to life in 1997 when sneaker designer and architect Eric Avar wanted to make a splash in the sneaker game with a totally unique basketball shoe. They already had the perfect spokesperson in the Orlando Magic's Penny Hardaway, so the task of creating a shoe to fit his style was paramount for Avar. Per Nike, Avar described the design years later when looking back on it.
“There was this notion of what if you literally just dipped your foot in this liquid bath of material and it just sucked around your foot? And what if you could go play basketball in that? That was the inspiration and I tried hard to get people to see that,” Avar said of original thought process for creating the shoes.
After months of tinkering with the design, Avar and his team finally came up with the version of the Nike Air Foamposite we see today. Fast-forward through the 2010's, and the Nike Air Foamposite quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its unique look and endless options in terms of colorways and wearability.
Metallic colors became very popular on the Foamposite due to their shine and futuristic look along the sleek silhouette. We've seen colors resemble silver, gold, and even copper. Well now, Nike will bring back the ‘Metallic Copper' colorway for the first time since 2017.
The Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" Returns Holiday 2024 🥉
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/qVVhZALaFm pic.twitter.com/7qMujhmyWQ
— Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) March 15, 2024
Nike Air Foamposite One "Metallic Copper" Returns October 2024 https://t.co/UyT5gV2C7F pic.twitter.com/mhIZLpi7he
— SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) March 16, 2024
The ‘Metallic Copper' Nike Air Foamposite One first dropped in 2010 and was last seen re-released in 2017. With the original boot underlay and icy blue outsole, this version became particularly special for their direct resemblance to an actual penny. The colorway became an instant hit and it's been difficult to find these in good condition ever since.
The Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Metallic Copper' is set to return in October 2024. While there's no official release date announced just yet, these are bound to be a hit and sell-out almost immediately. They'll be dropping on Nike SNKRS App and select Nike retailers, available in full sizing for $240 and possible kids' iterations for around $180.
Make sure to set your alarms on release day and keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on upcoming releases! Will you be adding the newest Nike Air Foamposite One to your collection?