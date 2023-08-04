The Office star Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley during the show's nine-season run, is giving back over $110,000 in Kickstarter donations.

A few years back, Baker began a Kickstarter for a Stanley Hudson Office spin-off series, Uncle Stan. It reached its goal, but no movement on the series has been made in a while.

Taking to his Instagram, Baker explained that refunds would be made for the Kickstarter donations. “We apologize about the delay in updates,” the post begins. “We have been working behind the scenes to get everything on track and rewards fulfilled. We are just as excited as all of you to get this project out and truly appreciate all of your patience and support.”

The statement continues, “The project took longer than anticipated due to circumstances beyond our control. Initial delays were caused because of the COVID lockdowns and pushed us back further than expected. As things started returning to normal and we commenced reward fulfillment and preproduction, the WGA strike was announced causing us to put things on hold again. As you are all aware, SAG is now on strike and we will continue to be on hold indefinitely until an agreement is reached. We stand in solidarity with those in the entertainment industry and will do our part in supporting WGA and SAG during these times.”

Refunds will be made, but the backer rewards will still be fulfilled. Baker also clarified that while the Kickstarter page says they raised $336,450.53 — a lot of the backers had opted to change their donation total or never came through when collections were made. The final amount was $110,629.81. “The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and have otherwise been accounted for and untouched in the account,” the statement said.

Since The Office ended in 2013, Leslie David Baker has found himself roles in the likes of Austin & Ally, Puppy Dog Pals, Fired on Mars, and more.