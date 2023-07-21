The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club had seen plenty of notable storylines, and Christo Lamprecht shooting a 5-under as well as local product Tommy Fleetwood were definitely eye-opening ones. However, Tom Kim provided one of the most stunning outcomes, He made the cut by shooting a 3-under 68 in the second round on Friday, but the way he did so was the shocking part of it all. Kim nearly pulled out of the event because he suffered a sprained ankle after slipping at his rental home on Thursday, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Kim, who is ranked 24th in the world, managed to play through the pain and still made the cut, and he was even surprised at the outcome:

“It's a very unfortunate thing. It's pretty bruised. I can't take off my shoe really. I don't know how I really walked. But once the adrenaline popped in I got away with it. Now, I'm surviving…I was very close to calling it off and not playing today.”

However, Kim's trainer assured him there wouldn't be further damage, and the results of the tests revealed he suffered a grade-1 tear, so we can only imagine the pain and discomfort he was in the entire time. With that, Kim set low expectations for himself: “I definitely went out there with low expectations of I don't know how to hit the golf ball. It was definitely a lot of half-swings. Once I started to warm up and get more comfortable with it, I was able to play around with it.”

Tom Kim is sitting even after 36 holes and has made the cut at The Open, and he fully expects to be back on the course on Saturday for the next round.