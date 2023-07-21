Collin Morikawa sunk an epic putt at the Open Championship first round on Thursday, but the real headline later became his stunning juke of an errant golf ball flying at his legs.

Morikawa was just getting his round started, putting for birdie on the par-4 fourth hole. Right after he got his shot off and was watching it veer towards the pin, a ball came flying out of nowhere at the top of the screen.

Most viewers missed the original action as the camera zoomed in on the rolling putt, and only Morikawa's legs were visible as he lept into the air.

While some mistook it as him jumping in celebration, a rewatch of the clip would show a tiny ball coming flying in down the fairway. It was later revealed to be a massive 350-yard tee shot from the one and only Phil Mickelson, way back at the beginning of the fourth hole.

Morikawa showed great athletic reflexes to avoid the shot, and spoke out after on Twitter about the hilarious moment.

“There has to be another angle of me almost getting hit in the shins #athlete,” Morikawa tweeted out.

At least I have @maxhoma23 as a witness https://t.co/ByVIK9U1db — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 20, 2023

“At least I have Max Homa as a witness,” he added. Morikawa was matched up with Homa as his playing partner on day one, a pairing that are old friends and often banter together.

Homa got the best of his buddy through the first round, sitting at -3 overall while Morikawa is at +2. They both face long odds to win it all, but could certainly land a top 10 finish if they keep hitting strong shots and make the cut on day two.