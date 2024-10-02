In a new promo for Sony and Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) helps Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott find his way home.

A new spot for the movie was released by Sony on October 1, 2024. In it, Prescott is lost in the desert, and Eddie Brock and the symbiote attempt to help the Cowboys star.

“Can we finally admit we're lost?” Prescott asks Eddie. “Do you see the stadium nearby?”

The symbiote quickly retorts, “We know exactly where we are!” before making Eddie point in a random direction. While walking in the desert, Prescott even hits his iconic pregame hip routine.

Eventually, they find a horse. “Giddy up, Cowboy,” the symbiote says to Prescott. “I'm not that kind of Cowboy,” he quickly corrects. “This is not in my new contract.”

The symbiote takes hold of the horse and grabs both Eddie and Prescott. As they approach a cliff, Prescott is heard using his NFL cadence, “Here we go!”

While they probably used green screens to insert Prescott into these scenes, it is a hilarious NFL and Marvel crossover. Fans will have to wait and see if there are more references to the Cowboys quarterback in the movie.

Dak Prescott's ascension as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Venom: The Last Dance trailer star Dak Prescott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has since ascended as the Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback. He played college football at Mississippi State before going to the big leagues.

He was initially drafted as the backup to star quarterback Tony Romo. After a preseason injury took Romo out for an extended time, Prescott became the starting quarterback of the Cowboys for 2016.

He exceeded expectations, throwing 23 touchdowns to four interceptions and leading the team to a 13-3 record. He has since had a 62-40 record as the team's starting quarterback.

Prescott is coming off a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022 campaign. He threw for over 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

On September 8, 2024, Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a $240 million contract extension. They have started the season 2-2 after defeating the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. The Cowboys did lose to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 2 and 3 in between their wins.

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

Venom: The Last Dance is the final entry in the Tom Hardy-led Spider-Man spin-off series for Sony. Hardy helped develop the story with Kelly Marcel, who wrote and directed it. Marcel previously wrote the last two installments of the series.

Eddie Brock and the symbiote's worlds collide in the latest installment. A military soldier, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, is hunting down Eddie and the symbiote, while Juno Temple plays a scientist who is pursuing them.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to be released on October 25, 2024. It is the fifth entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The sixth movie, Kraven the Hunter, will be released on December 13, 2024. This comes after a third movie in the cinematic universe, Madame Web, was released earlier this year on February 14, 2024.