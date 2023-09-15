The Rolling Stones made the exciting announcement of their first album of new material in nearly two decades. The likes of Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Paul McCartney (amongst more) are confirmed to feature on Hackney Diamonds.

Hackney Diamonds' tracklist has been revealed, including the exciting features. Lady Gaga contributes vocals and Stevie Wonder keys to the album's penultimate song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” John will contribute piano to “Live by the Sword,” a song that also features a former Rolling Stones band member, Bill Wyman, on bass. McCartney will play the bass on the track “Bite My Head Off.”

Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones released the lead single off of Hackney Diamonds, “Angry.” The music video starred Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Hackney Diamonds was recorded by the Stones in Los Angeles, London, the Bahamas, and New York. Andrew Watt produced the album.

Lady Gaga hasn't released original music of her own in a while — her last studio album, Chromatica, was released in 2020. She is coming off of the support tour, “The Chromatica Ball” tour in 2022. Similarly, Elton John hasn't released a newly-recorded album in a while — that being Wonderful Crazy Night (2016). He did release The Lockdown Sessions in 2021, which featured collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and more. John just wrapped up his final concert tour, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Paul McCartney last released an album in 2021, that being the third entry in his self-titled series, McCartney III. He has, however, been touring. In 2022, he embarked on the “Got Back” tour. It culminated with a headlining performance at last year's Glastonbury festival. He recently announced a new slew of dates beginning this fall. Additionally, he featured on Dolly Parton's new album, appearing on a cover of “Let It Be” with Ringo Starr.

The Rolling Stones have been out of the studio for a while. They haven't released an album of new music since 2005's A Bigger Bag. Blue & Lonesome was released in 2016, but that was an album of covers of blues music. Hackney Diamonds has been a long time coming.

Hackney Diamonds will be released on October 20.