Published November 30, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Ubisoft’s remake-gone-sour for the classic RTS franchise returns, as The Settlers New Allies gets a new 2023 release date.

Ubisoft is renewing its dedication to the RTS genre as it confirms in its latest developer’s update that work on the game didn’t cease and is instead pushing through with a new release date this coming first quarter of 2023.

In the developer’s update video, Ubisoft Dusseldorf Creative Director Christian Hagedorn also revealed that, on top of the PC release, The Settlers would be headed to Xbox, PlayStation, GeFORCE Now, Amazon Luna, and the Nintendo Switch also at a later date.

The developer’s update video also detailed the different changes and new features that have been added to the game in a response to the feedback the game received during its closed beta back in January. The feedback to the game was severe enough for Ubisoft to decide to delay the game’s release indefinitely, with the development team returning to the drawing board to fix issues about balancing and gameplay depth.

Some of the new gameplay features introduced between the delay announcement and today include rush protection in multiplayer games and neutral forces guarding world locations. UI and UX have also been improved, including a very helpful customizable keybinding feature.

First announced back in January this year, The Settlers reboot was originally set to release in March 2022. The Settlers New Allies then underwent a closed beta period, and fans weren’t satisfied with the state of the game, leading to its indefinite delay to let Ubisoft Dusseldorf work on its issues. Now, with improved gameplay features and more balanced systems, Ubisoft Dusseldorf feels more confident that The Settlers New Allies would be a worthy addition in the grand comeback of the RTS genre. With the game coming out on more platforms now, would it be able to live up to expectations?