The shocking Cristiano Ronaldo reason Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea tenure came to a disastrous end on Tuesday, and it seems that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo may have played a role in the decision to move on from the German manager. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pulled the plug on Tuchel after Chelsea’s humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. According to reports from Christian Falk, one of the main factors in Tuchel’s ousting was his refusal to sign Ronaldo, a player whom Boehly admires greatly.

TRUE✅ the fact that Thomas Tuchel resisted buying @Cristiano Ronaldo was one reason for the bad relationship with Todd Boehly. Boehly wanted Ronaldo. Tuchel said: „He will distroy the Spirit in my dressing room“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 7, 2022

Tuchel was under the impression that adding Ronaldo to the fold at Chelsea would do more harm than good. BILD Sport indicates that Boehly said, “[Ronaldo] will destroy the spirit in my dressing room.” It’s a sentiment that many clubs seem to agree on, as Ronaldo was unable to facilitate a move away from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

While Tuchel was not keen on signing Ronaldo, Boehly, aware of Chelsea’s need for more attacking options, was insistent that the Portuguese international be brought to Stamford Bridge.

In the end, Tuchel resisted. And now he has paid the price.

After a slow start to the 2022-23 season, in which Chelsea’s attack has been nothing short of woeful, Boehly fired Tuchel. And it seems that the decision not to sign Ronaldo ended up playing a big part.

Through its first six games, Chelsea is in sixth in the Premier League with three wins, one loss, and two draws. The team also lost its first Champions League game in another goalless outing. The club has just eight goals this season, indicating a desperate need for more attacking prowess. It can certainly be argued that Cristiano Ronaldo would have supplied that for the West London club, but Tuchel had no interest in adding the 37-year-old to his ranks. It was a decision that may have cost him his job, as Boehly quickly ran out of patience with the German skipper.