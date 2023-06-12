BLACKPINK put on a show in Melbourne on June 11. However, mid way through the show, member Jennie Ruby Jane left the stage. In a video release, it showed Jennie being escorted by security. Other videos showed her breathing deeply during a song. The reason she had to leave, was due to a medical issue, per E! News.

The band's management company released a statement explaining what happened to her. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11, member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

The statement concluded on a note about Jennie's health and recovery, “JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

Many fans expressed their concerns for the pop star and lauded her for even trying to go on stage. “She so brave still stepping up the stage despite being so sick. Please recover well Jennie.”

Another wrote, “The fact she still went out on the stage even tho she felt really sick just shows how much she cares about her fans. We love you Jennie please take all the rest you need.”

BLACKPINK also features the members Lalisa, Jisoo, and Rose. The K-Pop group is currently on tour in Australia. Their next stop on tour is Sydney for two shows at Qudos Bank Arena.