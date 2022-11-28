Published November 28, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Chapter 2 of the VR zombie game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, is finally close to release. Next month, players will soon be able to have a brand new VR experience in the world of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Release Date: December 1, 2022

Gameplay

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 is the 2nd entry in the horror zombie survival VR game series. Since this game is exclusively available on VR capable platforms, the player will be immersed in the horrific and dark world of the Walking Dead. The game puts players in a first person perspective as they try to explore the world.

The gameplay is relatively simple in that the main objective of the game is to survive. To do this, the player needs to be resourceful about their weapons, gear and items. The player can find these things as they progress through the game. Doing missions for characters that are met along the way not only lets the player gain valuable resources, it also allows them to gain favor with them. The game has a lot of customization in that the player can choose to fight the hordes of zombies in the playstyle that they prefer.

Story and Setting

As the tourist, the player explores the world of New Orleans as they try to survive the horrors of a massive horde of zombies. Aside from survival, the player must also find the remaining surviving factions while also uncovering mysteries behind a serial killer on the loose.

In addition to all this, the player is allowed to choose their own story. There are various missions and choices in the game that shape the entire environment. The players may also go against the characters in the game or support them in their objective. It is up to the player how they would either support or go against the character.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution’s release date is on December 1, 2022.

