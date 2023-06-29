Before the Golden State Warriors enjoyed their reign of terror in the back half of the last decade, they were a team decimated by incompetence. A bad roster, inept decision-making from management and a slew of coaches who couldn't see eye to eye with executives.

Before the Warriors brought the gold to Golden State, they were a loud uniform-wearing, goofy mascot-having franchise that fans ridiculed as one of the worst teams in the NBA. A vast part of it was the players the franchise chose to sign.

When NBA free agency opens June 30, the Warriors will be looking to add talent to make another run at an NBA title. Hopefully, they have learned from their past mistakes in free agency. Here are five of the worst signings in Warriors history.

5. Anderson Varejao

The Warriors acquired this gem after his lifelong team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, waived him in 2016. He became the first NBA player to have played for both teams in the NBA Finals in the same season.

Besides that cute anecdote, there's not much to say about Varejao. The 6-foot-11 center was put on skates more often than Marcin Gortat and Rudy Gobert montages were created after guarding Stephen Curry.

To make this even worse, the Warriors re-signed him after blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. He played only 8.5 minutes per game in 2015-16, but every minute was a calamity, considering his liabilities on defense. Golden State eventually dumped him in the first year of the Kevin Durant era after only 14 games, but those 36 total games he spent with the team were entirely too long.

4. Calbert Cheaney

The Warriors hoped to get a well-balanced veteran swingman to add to their lineup, but what they didn't know is that Cheaney's best days were already behind him. Cheaney had spent 10 seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 649 career games with the Washington Bullets, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz before getting a deal with the Warriors.

But besides the occasional baseline jumper, Cheaney had little to offer the Warriors after a solid season with the Jazz in 2002-03. He started only 12 games for the Warriors in his last three seasons in the league. He averaged 7.6, 4.5, and 2.2 points per game, respectively, in his three seasons with Golden State. To add insult to injury, the Warriors hired him to be a special assistant in the front office in 2009-10 and moved to the bench behind Keith Smart the following season.

3. Adonal Foyle

Foyle was an excellent shot-blocking presence in his time. Besides that attribute, he had little to offer to the Warriors or any other team for that matter. He was the eighth overall pick in 1997 but never reached the heights intended, even with his 6-foot-10 frame.

In 2004, the Warriors signed him to a six-year, $42 million contract — a move they would come to soon regret. His next two seasons were very disappointing, averaging 4.5 points and 5.5 rebounds before putting up a measly 2.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 2006-07 as a backup to Andris Biedrins.

Fans loved Foyle for his philanthropy and work in the community. He was also a member of the 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors that snuck into the playoffs and upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks. But that didn't make him a better player than he should have been to merit that contract. It got so bad that the Warriors waived Foyle with three years and $29.2 million remaining on his contract in 2007.

He would go on to nick two more seasons under the veteran's minimum with the Orlando Magic before sitting out the 2009-10 season after arthroscopic knee surgery, then later announcing his retirement in 2010.

2. Andris Biedrins

Andris Biedrins, a 7-foot Latvian, spent nine seasons with the Golden State Warriors. At first, his rebounding prowess and nose for stick-back second chances were valued by the front office, even if his free-throw shooting gave Shaquille O'Neal and Ben Wallace a run for their money. And he was one of the youngest players to debut in the NBA.

Coming off an encouraging double-double season in which he averaged 10.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 62.6 percent from the floor, Biedrins got a six-year, $54 million deal from the Warriors, including $8 million in incentives. Biedrins looked worth every buck at first, posting another double-double season with a new career-high 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in 2008-09. Yet back and groin ailments spelled the beginning of the end for the Latvian, who was never the same after that season.

Upon returning to the floor, fans heavily criticized him for his lack of intensity. He regressed mightily in 2009-10, playing only 33 games and starting 29 of them. He averaged 5.0 points and 7.8 rebounds that season, but the next three were a downslope for the giant.

The only good thing that came out of that hefty contract was ultimately trading Biedrins in the last year of that six-year deal (2013-14) along with teammates Brandon Rush and Richard Jefferson, a move that would clear cap space to acquire coveted free agent Andre Iguodala.

1. Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher was already reviled after the Warriors played against him four times per season as a member of the title-winning Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers were coming off losing to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals, and Fisher was looking for someone to take the bait on his free-agent status.

The Warriors fell — hook, line and sinker — giving Fisher a six-year, $37 million deal in 2004. Fans were already shaking their heads at this move, and Fisher proceeded to prove what most already expected: He was not a playmaker, and he had no true sense of how to run an offense.

Who can blame him, though? That's what years of passing the ball to Kobe Bryant for isolations and Shaquille O'Neal for post-ups will do to a player. He averaged career highs in scoring in back-to-back seasons with the Warriors but started less than half of the games he played for the franchise after Speedy Claxton took his starting gig.

To make matters worse, the Warriors traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2006. He then hit a dagger in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the “We Believe” Warriors. Utah would go on to win the series, 4-1. Surprisingly enough, after his one-year foray with the Jazz, he returned to the Lakers to start all 82 games for four straight seasons.

Yeah, thanks, Derek Fisher.