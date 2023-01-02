By Spencer See · 6 min read

With a lot of NBA players starting their careers during their late teens, the league is filled with young players. Although back in the day the NBA required players to go through four years of college eligibility, a lot of things have changed since then.

For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 20 youngest players to ever debut in the NBA.

20. Dwight Howard

Age of NBA debut: 18 years, 331 days

Dwight Howard emerged as one of the best centers of his time. Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA, collecting several milestones including eight All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA selections, five All-Defensive team selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a NBA championship.

He currently suits up for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

19. Eddy Curry

Age: 18 years, 330 days

Coming out of high school, Curry was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. Aside from the Bulls, Curry also had stopovers with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry’s most notable accomplishment came in 2012 when he won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Heat.

18. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Age: 18 years, 318 days

The Greek Freak was only a raw prospect when he came into the league. But despite a slow start, Giannis has repaid the Bucks organization in the long run.

In his young but already decorated career, Giannis is a six-time All-Star, six All-NBA team member, Most Improved Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, two-time MVP, a NBA Champion, and a Finals MVP.

17. Jonathan Bender

Age: 18 years, 314 days

Jonathan Bender had all the physical tools to succeed in the NBA. But despite starting his professional career at a young age, Bender’s career also came to a premature end.

After playing for the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks for eight seasons, the 6’11 guard out of high school hung up his sneakers due to nagging knee injuries.

16. LeBron James

Age: 18 years, 304 days

Ever since coming out of Akron, LeBron James was hyped as the next big thing. Despite the pressure, James has lived up to the bill. Since making his debut in the NBA after high school, he has racked up accolades including 18 All-Star appearances, four MVPs, four NBA championships, and four Finals MVPs to put him in the GOAT conversation.

The Lakers star is also in the running to be the NBA’s leading scorer of all time.

15. Joshua Primo

Age: 18 years, 300 days

Josh Primo was the youngest player in his draft class. Although he had the opportunity to succeed with the Spurs, indecent exposure allegations have placed his NBA career on hold.

The Spurs waived the first round pick after averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in 54 games across two seasons.

14. Joe Graboski

Age: 18 years, 296 days

After a stellar high school career, Joe Graboski became the third NBA player to forego college. Nevertheless, Graboski carved out a respectable career after playing for six different teams.

Graboski’s most remarkable milestone came in 1956, winning an NBA championship with the Philadelphia Warriors.

13. Darryl Dawkins

Age: 18 years, 289 days

Coming out of high school, Darryl Dawkins was heavily recruited by college basketball programs. But instead, he opted to play professionally in the NBA.

Dawkins led the league in total fouls on several occasions, including the 1983-1984 season where he set the NBA record with 386.

12. Amir Johnson

Age: 18 years, 268 days

Amir Johnson was the last player to be drafted out of high school in the NBA. In 14 seasons, Johnson played for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 870 games.

11. C.J. Miles

Age: 18 years, 241 days

At 18 years old, C.J. Miles became the youngest player to suit up for the Utah Jazz. Miles carved out a lengthy NBA career, playing for several teams including the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and the Boston Celtics.

10. Andris Biedrins

Age: 18 years, 217 days

After thriving in Latvia, Andris Biedrins made the jump into the league when he was only 18 years old. Although Biedrins’ production hardly screamed first-round pick, he managed to have a long tenure with the Warriors by staying for nine seasons.

Biedrins played his final season in 2013-2014 after playing for the Utah Jazz.

9. Yaroslav Korolev

Age: 18 years, 181 days

After an impressive professional stint in Russia, the Clippers drafted Yaroslav Korolev in the first round of the 2005 Draft. However, the young Russian prospect’s NBA career ended quickly.

After 34 games across two seasons, Korolev was cut from the team and returned to Russia.

8. Tracy McGrady

Age: 18 years, 160 days

In terms of scoring, T-Mac was simply phenomenal. He would go on to become a two-time scoring champion, seven-time All-Star, seven All-NBA selections, and Most Improved Player of the Year.

Fortunately, T-Mac entered the league at a young age as injuries marred the latter stages of his career.

7. Bill Willoughby

Age: 18 years, 156 days

Although Bill Willoughby came into the Association early, the same can be said about his retirement at 26 years old. Throughout his NBA career, Willoughby bounced around the league, playing for six different teams across eight seasons.

However, Willoughby can at least claim that he was one of the few that blocked Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s signature skyhook.

6. Stan Brown

Age: 18 years, 139 days

Although Stan Brown was among the youngest to play in the league, it was evident that his game didn’t translate well enough in the pros. In 34 games across two seasons, Brown only averaged 3.1 points while shooting 30.6% from the field.

5. Darko Milicic

Age: 18 years, 133 days

A lot of people regard Darko Milicic as a bust. However, the Serbian prospect can say he was the first one in his class to win an NBA championship. Milicic also became the youngest player to check in an NBA Finals game at 18 years and 356 days old.

Furthermore, Millicic was also selected ahead of All-Stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA Draft.

4. Kobe Bryant

Age: 18 years, 72 days

Kobe Bryant carved out a career that basketball fans will remember forever. The Lakers great has done it all in the NBA to place him in the GOAT conversation.

Throughout his career with the Lakers, Bryant had 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, one MVP, five NBA championships, and two Finals MVPs.

3. Jim Browne

Age: 18 years, 58 days

Despite not getting drafted, Jim Browne entered the league as one of the youngest players to play in the Association. After attending high school at Tilden Tech, Browne suited up for the Chicago Stags and Denver Nuggets during his two-year NBA career.

2. Jermaine O’Neal

Age: 18 years, 53 days

Despite getting drafted at only 17 years old, Jermaine O’Neal slowly proved that he was NBA-ready. O’Neal would go on to garner several accolades including six All-Star appearances, three All-NBA selections, and a Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

1. Andrew Bynum

Age: 18 years, six days

When it comes to the youngest player to step on the NBA hardwood, Andrew Bynum takes the cake. After a solid high school career, the 17-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2005 NBA Draft.

Bynum would go on to win two NBA championships and make one All-Star Game appearance.