If you're a fan of The White Lotus, you may be waiting a while for Season 3.

HBO and Max Chairman/CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the scheduled plans for release dates have been adjusted due to the writers' and actors' strike, according to Variety.

Additionally, the new It prequel series is delayed.

White Lotus Season 3 new premiere date

“White Lotus' Season 3 probably would have been in play for 2024, it's 2025,” Bloys stated during a press event in New York. “‘Welcome to Derry,' we had that scheduled for Halloween 2024. That's likely 2025.”

The hit show Lotus from creator Mike White was in the early season of prepping and getting ready for Season 3. But, like most of Hollywood, the writers' and actor's strike shut down moving forward.

Previously, it was reported that the new season would take place in Thailand and that Natasha Rothwell would be returning in the same role she had in Season 1.

With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes haulting production on the new seasons, Bloys mentioned to reporters that “White Lotus” probably won't be ready until 2025.

The ‘IT’ prequel series ‘WELCOME TO DERRY’ will release in 2025. (Source: https://t.co/CpXuTAc2Hb) pic.twitter.com/MogEyad5yS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 2, 2023

Lotus has proved to be a critical success for HBO and Max. With Season 2, it pulled in 223 Emmy nominations. These included nods for Best Drama Series and tons of acting nominations. Jennifer Coolidge earned her second consecutive nomination for her role in Season 2. She won best supporting actress in a limited series for Season 1.

Wherever and whenever the new season of White Lotus takes place, it's bound to attract viewers, considering the stellar casts, production, and prior success.