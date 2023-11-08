Mike White promised that the third season of his hit HBO show, The White Lotus, will be 'supersized' and 'longer, bigger, crazier.'

The upcoming third season of The White Lotus is still far off. Creator Mike White recently opened up about the upcoming third season of the HBO hit.

A “supersized” season

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, White teased an increased scale for the third season. “It's going to be a supersized White Lotus,” he revealed. “It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing… I'm super excited about the content of the season.”

He added that he hopes to roll cameras on Season 3 “at the beginning of the year.” Of course, the status of the SAG-AFTRA strike plays a hand in that decision.

The White Lotus follows the adventures of guests at the titular hotel. It's a dark comedy that satirizes the disputes between different classes. The first season took place in Maui and the second took place in Sicily.

Mike White assembled all-star groups of actors for both seasons. The first season featured the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Molly Shannon, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Coolidge (who would return in the second season).

Season 2 featured a (mostly) new cast. Aubrey Plaza headlined the ensemble which also featured F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Will Sharpe, and Tom Hollander.

Throughout its run, The White Lotus has received 43 Emmy nominations. It has won 10 of those. It's one of HBO's hottest properties, and it will be exciting to see who White casts in the third “supersized” season.